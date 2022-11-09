Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 17,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,301,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 77,369 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Several analysts recently commented on PBR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

