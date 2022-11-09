PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,992 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,513,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,044,000 after acquiring an additional 379,827 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PG&E by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PG&E by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,449,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,007,000 after acquiring an additional 789,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.19.

PG&E Trading Down 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

PCG opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock valued at $995,783,290 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

