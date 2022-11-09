Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.99-$2.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

PDM stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $108,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Articles

