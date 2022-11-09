Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,632,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,538,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after acquiring an additional 130,555 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,600,000 after acquiring an additional 48,469 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

AIT opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average of $104.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

