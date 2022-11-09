Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 768 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth $35,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 84.4% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $101.89.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INGR. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.