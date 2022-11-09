Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $894,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.33.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $234.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.26. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.74 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 51.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

