Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDAY. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,250,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 22.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12,071.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 523,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6,010.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 299,317 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,617 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $124.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

