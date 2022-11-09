Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.8 %

SHW opened at $225.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.28. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

