Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,713 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.78.

Shares of ATVI opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

