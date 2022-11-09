Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,141 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 85.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 938,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,201,000 after purchasing an additional 432,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,976 shares of company stock valued at $11,402,601 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of BSX opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

