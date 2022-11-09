Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. China Renaissance decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.06.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $355.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

