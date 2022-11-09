Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $205.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

