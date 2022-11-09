Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $224,000 Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,686 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $615,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 76.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 222.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 77,060 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CDW opened at $175.72 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day moving average is $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.