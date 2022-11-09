Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $51,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $207.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.98. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.26.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

