Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 339.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $145.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $148.30.

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

