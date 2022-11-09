Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 852.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 95.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,917 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 491,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,772,000 after buying an additional 42,820 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.9% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,420,000 after purchasing an additional 459,208 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

