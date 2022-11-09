Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 75,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:RYN opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $45.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.57%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

