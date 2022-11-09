Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 488 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 488.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOH. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 14.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 106.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,242,000 after buying an additional 617,432 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOH. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BOH opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

