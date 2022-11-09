Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 1,757 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in RH were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RH by 5.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in RH by 2.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in RH by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH opened at $258.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $664.00.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RH will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $807,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $807,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,365 shares of company stock worth $3,902,819 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.38.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

