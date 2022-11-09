Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 19,949 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,949 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,439.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,211 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $170.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.58.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.