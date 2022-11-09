Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 89,686 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,686 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $40,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

