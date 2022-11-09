Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,351 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

