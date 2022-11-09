Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Southern were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

SO stock opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

