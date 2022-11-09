Piper Sandler Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $50.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.57% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.
Delek US Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:DK opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. Delek US has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44.
Delek US Company Profile
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
