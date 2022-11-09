Piper Sandler Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $50.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DK opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. Delek US has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Delek US Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Delek US by 168.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 255,538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Delek US by 6.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Delek US by 11.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Delek US by 231.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 99,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.