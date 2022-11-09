Piper Sandler Trims Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Target Price to $13.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 120.34% from the company’s current price.

Nyxoah stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.21. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,177,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nyxoah during the second quarter worth $353,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Nyxoah by 150.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Nyxoah during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Nyxoah during the second quarter worth $35,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

