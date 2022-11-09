Piper Sandler Trims Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Target Price to $13.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 120.34% from the company’s current price.
Nyxoah Price Performance
Nyxoah stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.21. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Nyxoah
About Nyxoah
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.