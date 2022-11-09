Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Position Reduced by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after purchasing an additional 756,508 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $18,856,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,908. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.12. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $91.02.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

