ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 6.18% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 475.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 86,495 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGE opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $31.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods Profile

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

