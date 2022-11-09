Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,367 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 80,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 466,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.