Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.18.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.14. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $163.95.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,471,000 after acquiring an additional 261,754 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,967,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,131,000 after acquiring an additional 321,324 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after buying an additional 541,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

