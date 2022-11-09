RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. RealReal has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,361 shares of company stock valued at $112,978. Company insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 51.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 737,695 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth about $1,727,000. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth about $4,792,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 795.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 511,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 204.5% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 651,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 437,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

