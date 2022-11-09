Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Up 4.6%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) was up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.12 and last traded at $34.42. Approximately 2,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 700,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on RETA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 15.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,045.98% and a negative return on equity of 190.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,724,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $141,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Stories

