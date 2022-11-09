Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after buying an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after buying an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after buying an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after buying an additional 201,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 158,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,859,000 after buying an additional 155,795 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.14.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $751.95 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $769.49. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $649.25.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

