Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €33.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($33.00) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.00) price objective on Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.00) price target on Renault in a report on Tuesday.

RNO opened at €30.62 ($30.62) on Tuesday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($73.71) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($100.70). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.31.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

