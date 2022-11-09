Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Rent-A-Center Stock Up 0.4 %

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.78. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 453.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCII. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,162.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. State Street Corp increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 189,510 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 126,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 89,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 72,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.