Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.
Rent-A-Center Stock Up 0.4 %
Rent-A-Center stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.78. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on RCII. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,162.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. State Street Corp increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 189,510 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 126,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 89,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 72,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Featured Articles
