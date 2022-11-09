Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,952,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,079,000 after purchasing an additional 295,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Shares of RSG opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.