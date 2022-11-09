Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chesswood Group Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Chesswood Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chesswood Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of CHW opened at C$11.74 on Wednesday. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of C$10.70 and a 12-month high of C$15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 32.85, a current ratio of 34.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Comrev Investments Limited acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,515.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,962,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,731,514.57.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

