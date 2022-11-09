Research Analysts Set Expectations for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

FOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.85. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $57,599.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $7,261,677.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $117,090.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 823,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,965.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $57,599.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $7,261,677.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,568 shares of company stock worth $577,104 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

