Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 74.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 54,197 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70,789 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $73.63.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

