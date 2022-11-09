Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $74.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 352,776 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 110.0% in the first quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

