Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

RBA stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $73.63.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,196,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,188,000 after buying an additional 158,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,765,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,206,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

