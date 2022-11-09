Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.80. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $73.63.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $430,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBA. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

