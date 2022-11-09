Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,850,000 after acquiring an additional 217,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 70,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $4,291,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.