Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance
Shares of RBA opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 39.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.