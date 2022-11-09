Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Shares Gap Down to $62.32

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.32, but opened at $56.90. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 216,139 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBA. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,530,000 after buying an additional 2,139,411 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,196,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,188,000 after buying an additional 158,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,616,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,765,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,206,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

