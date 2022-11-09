Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 176.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 109.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 83.5% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 71.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $254.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Argus raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.