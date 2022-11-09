Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $416.43 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $501.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $386.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

