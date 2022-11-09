Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) to “Buy”

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $253.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.91% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,253.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $88,600. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quotient Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology



Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

