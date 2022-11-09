Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €67.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €67.00 ($67.00) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($73.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.9 %

FRA HEN3 opened at €63.86 ($63.86) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a one year high of €129.65 ($129.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.22.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

