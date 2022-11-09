Saitama Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $42.07 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Saitama has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Saitama has a total market cap of $42.07 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,824.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008862 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00045464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00041411 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00023405 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 85% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00229078 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official website is www.saitamatoken.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00099002 USD and is down -7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,876,755.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

