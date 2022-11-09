SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.07.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $278.76 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

