SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $278.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.